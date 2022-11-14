The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts Matt Rothschild's recent speech to the League of Wisconsin Women Voters in which he argues that the state is in urgent need of campaign finance reform. He points out that because of Supreme Court rulings it's a difficult job, but he outlines a path.
If one was asked which state has the worst racial achievement gap he or she might answer Alabama, Mississippi or Arkansas. But, the answer once again is Wisconsin, points out the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth. The state is failing to serve families equally, he adds.
Janesville Gazette columnist Stan Milam, a Vietnam War veteran, writes about his visit to the Vietnam War Memorial Wall on the National Mall on Veterans' Day last week. He encourages young scholars to examine its history and what it means so that other walls won't have to be built.
And business blogger John Torinus tells the story of "an empty grave in Kewaskum" where Marine Capt. James Fickler was to buried if his remains are ever found. He tells the story of one veteran and the sacrifice he made.
In her Milwaukee Journal Sentinel video op-ed, Kristin Brey declares that not much was changed in Wisconsin by the 2022 mid-term elections. Expect even more gridlock in Madison, she says.
On his blog More Verb than Noun, Mike McCabe posts what he calls a Citizen Survival Guide. Now that the elections are over, we cannot curl up in a ball, he insists, but need to talk and do politics. We need to be citizens, he adds.
In a column that appears in the Kenosha News, Jerry Huffman of Fitchburg who was a 2020 census worker expressed the doubts he still has about the results in Wisconsin. He describes the behind the scenes chaos as the count was underway and why he filed a whistle blower complaint.
On the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M.D. Kittle parrots State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, a Brookfield Republican, who insists that there's something amiss with "Tony Evers' failed Veterans agency" in the way it operates the Union Grove vets' home.