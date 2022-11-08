Chuck Melvin, former business editor for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in an op-ed for the paper warns that we shouldn't leave Social Security and Medicare subject to the whims of Congress. He calls out Ron Johnson for advocating making the two programs for seniors subject to discretionary budgets.
Vote for Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers urges columnist Bill Kaplan in a posting on WisOpinion. He insists that Ron Johnson and Tim Michels both demonstrate a profound ignorance of U.S. history, both of them refusing to commit to accepting the results of today's elections.
On election day, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey fondly recalls voting at the UW-Madison on the old voting machines that only worked after you pulled the curtain to secure the voters' privacy. How different from today where anxiety now fills the voting process, he says, where threats now replace the camaraderie of old.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite chimes in that there are troubling questions about the balloting stemming from the Milwaukee elections official who sent three fictitious military ballots to a state representative. The official was just pointing out that there are flaws in who gets the ballots, he claims.
In a column for the Kenosha News, Beloit College President Scott Bierman explains why the college is closing on election day. We've let our democracy down, he writes, because colleges and universities should be encouraging their students to take part in casting their votes.
In a blog on the conservative MacIver Insitute site, Bill Osmulski claims that Gov. Tony Evers' top budget priority is raising property taxes. He bases that on a recent Evers talk to the Milwaukee Rotary Club in which he said the state has failed its municipalities with its strict levy limits.
The information release on State Sen. Janet Bewley's car accident that resulted in two deaths show how important it is not to make premature assumptions. Some were calling for Bewley's arrest for pulling out of a driveway before the collision. Turns out the car that hit her was traveling nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone, the Eau Claire Leader Telegram points out.