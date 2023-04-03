Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks if democracy is really at stake in Tuesday's Supreme Court contest? His analysis shows that a conservative majority on the court is positioned to restrict voting rights in the state.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey shares some thoughts on Donald Trump's indictment. He says that he cares not what Trump's supporters are saying, unlike wine they don't get better with aging.
Democurdmudgeon blogger John Peterson says that State Senate candidate Dan Knodl's solution to governing is to impeach a possible Supreme Court justice, saddle Brewer fans with paying for the stadium's maintenance and fighting funds to help Milwaukee hire more cops. Republican Knodl is on the ballot Tuesday against Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin.
The continued demonstrations in France are disturbing, comments Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr in a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News. Now is a time, especially as the war in Ukraine continues, that France needs to be displaying a strong front, he writes.
The conservative Badger Institute's Mike Nichols and Patrick McIlheran ask why food stamps should be forever stamps. The two bloggers maintain thousands of Wisconsinites are getting the help to buy food even though the pandemic is officially over.
In a column for the Recombobulation area blog, organizer Kyle Johnson explains why he believes you should vote "no" on the two bail-releared referendums Tuesday. Your level of income shouldn't determine your accessibility to justice, he argues.