The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram insists that 3rd Dist. Cong. Derrick Van Orden owes the young Senate pages he berated for "defiling" the sanctity of the U.S. Capitol an apology. The paper contends that the optics may have caused Van Orden's outburst, but, nevertheless, his demeanor and swearing cannot be excused.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion posting, says notes that Wisconsin figures are implicated in the Donald Trump indictments, although some, including Scott Walker and Tom Tiffany, pretend there are double standards in the indictment. Nonsense, it's now time to follow the facts and the law, he maintains.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey recalls a time when we were loathe to describe a president as a liar, even when it was clear they were lying. He writes that all of that has changed thanks to the actions of Donald Trump.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor says that change is slow when it comes to how the military handles sex abuse complaints, but it's coming. The Biden administration is helping make that so, she adds.
Appleton Democratic State Rep. Lee Snodgrass, in a WisOpinion column, writes that counting on workers means counting on child care. The impact of the employment crisis will continue if we don't extend the Child Care Counts program, she insists.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz does a turnaround. After complaining that the new liberal majority on the State
Supreme Court did wrong by firing the court administrator, he now says it has done "some good stuff" for which it deserves praise.