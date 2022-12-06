The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram lauds the National Democratic Party for doing away with the Iowa caucuses in the next presidential primary season. Goodbye caucuses, the paper comments, you won't be missed.
With Wisconsin's huge budget surplus, now is the time to restore funding to the University of Wisconsin and the state's technical colleges, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. This is an opportunity to stop being shortsighted about the benefits of higher education in the state, he proclaims.
In his Facebook blog WisBizGreen, Gregg Hoffman champions the DNR giving PFAS regulations another try. Comprehensive measures have to be established before these forever chemicals further damage the state's water supply, he writes, explaining why it's taken so long.
Do you feel a little sorry for how Herschel Walker is being used by the Republicans in the Georgia Senate race that is being decided today?, asks Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He posts a picture of Texas' Sen. Ted Cruz and South Carolina's Lindsey Graham with Walker sandwiched in between.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports that there was a record $93 million in spending by outside groups during mid-term elections for state offices in 2022. And that doesn't include the amount of money spent for Congress and the U.S. Senate, the WDC points out.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson traces the ugly path from hateful speech to America's style of pervasive violence. But, he insists, this is nothing new in our country, adding that we've been here before.