The Eau Claire Leader Telegram is alarmed by the decline in rural health care in the state. In an editorial it notes the recent news that the Mayo Clinic is ending labor and delivery services in Menomonie and Barron Counties. This is hugely important and is a warning sign of what's ahead, the paper insists.
In a column run by the Beloit Daily News, Steve Walters tells readers to get ready for seeing Gov. Tony Evers and his cabinet on the road during the next two months. It's all part of election year politics, he says, to dispatch administration officials around the state to tout the jobs they are doing.
Also in the Beliot Daily News, columnist Bill Barth writes that virtual learning turned out to be a failure to our children and community. He says educators have a tough road ahead to play catch up. It all showed that there's no substitute for in-person teaching, he says.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey tells his readers why he thinks they should vote for candidate for sheriff Anthony Hamilton in November. Staffing is a big issue, he maintains, and contends that current sheriff Kalvin Barrett hasn't been transparent why there are so many vacancies.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comments on the sentencing of Khari Sanford who was convicted of killing the parents of his girlfriend. He never said he was sorry, Blaska writes.