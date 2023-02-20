In a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr discusses the tragic devastation of the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria. As both U.S. government and military aid has been rushed to the countries, there could be longterm implications for U.S. foreign policy, he says, perhaps a reconciliation.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson complains that the press insistently falls for Republicans' false complaints in its reporting. He cites two recent examples involving the State Supreme Court race that will be reduced to two candidates in tomorrow's primary.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is showing the nation what quiet leadership looks like. Telling the world he is suffering from clinical depression is an act of bravery and an example for those who suffer from mental illness, he says.
Citing the revelations coming from the Dominion Voting System's lawsuit against Fox News, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska notes that even Fox News believes Trump's stolen election lies.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth notes that the city's school system is returning to the traditional grade configuration -- K-5 in elementary school, 6-8 in middle and 9-12 in high -- that it abandoned in recent years. Sometimes something new isn't always better, he writes.