Three Wisconsin writers pay tribute to Earth Day in a special feature in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ideas Lab. They all express optimism for the future of the state's environment and explain why they're hopeful.
Clearly, the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth writes, the feds are failing to protect secrets. He chides the Defense Department for allowing 21-year-olds access to the nation's secrets and pointing to Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence, he wonders how many more stashes of secret material are out there?
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explains why he thinks Republicans are losing younger voters. He points to former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's remarks about young people being indoctrinated by "radicals," missing the point on how deeply they feel about issues like abortion.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey comments on the SpaceX rocket explosion, saying it's sad, but Elon Musk must be thanked for venturing into space. While some are happy Musk's rocket failed, Humphrey says he's cheering him for facing the challenge.
Dean Smith, the president of the Wisconsin Police Chiefs Association, takes to the Wisconsin Right Now blog to explain how it's more important than ever to honor and support Wisconsin's law enforcement heroes.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes that recent revelations about the exploitation of children demands a major shift in our outlook. She blames dehumanizing political rhetoric for driving bad public policy.