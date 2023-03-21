Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy insists that Secretary of State Douglas LaFollette actually saved democracy in Wisconsin by running for re-election in November even if he decided to resign last week after only three months into his new term. He explains how LaFollette's candidacy foiled GOP efforts to gain control of the state's election apparatus.
In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Kaplan visits the health care coverage debate and contends that Democrats from Joe Biden to Tony Evers want to expand coverage while Republicans are dead set on not only fighting it, but want to make big cuts as well.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel op-ed, members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy criticize Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly for declining to participate in a judicial survey on the basics of democracy and election law. He does a disservice to the debate, they insist.
On his WisBiz Green commentary, Greg Hoffman believes that President Biden made a mistake in his decision on the Willow oil project in Alaska's north slope reserve. Climate activists are right to be outraged, he maintains.
On his More Verb Than Noun blog, Mike McCabe extols the organization 350 Wisconsin that is dedicated to reducing the level of carbon dioxide to 350 parts per million in the atmosphere by addressing the causes of climate change. The target is clear, he maintains, and it's up to us to hit it.
Blogger Bill Stokes gives a shout out to the exhibit at the Chazen Art Museum of the "reexamination" featuring the sculpture of Abe Lincoln and a kneeling slave. It depicts just how little we have come to eliminate ignorance and prejudice in our lives, he insists, while encouraging people to go see it.