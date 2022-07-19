Be careful before eliminating any energy sources, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Because of warnings that the state could face rolling blackouts if peak demands occur, power companies need to think twice before shuttering coal-fired generating plants too quickly, the paper contends.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, notes how silent Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher has been about the revelations coming from the Jan. 6th hearings. Kaplan notes that Gallagher voted to accept the election's outcome, but then supported Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in his move to oust Liz Cheney from the House GOP leadership. Cheney's the hero, he says, Gallagher is not.
The pandemic is not over regardless of what people want to believe, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He notes the crowds at the La Fete De Marquette over the weekend with people ignoring any precautions as the virus continues to rage.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is excited about a challenge to Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett from sheriff's detective Anthony Hamilton in this fall's election. He won't call people in the jail "residents" like Barrett does, Blaska proclaims, but will call them "inmates" as a sheriff should.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is amused at those who are criticizing Joe Biden for giving a fist bump to the Saudi Arabian prince last week. They're the same people, he assumes, who didn't say a word when Donald Trump saluted a North Korean general, a sworn enemy of the U.S.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite claims that Gov. Tony Evers' abortion rhetoric hints at mob justice. He quotes Wisconsin Right to Life's president claiming that Evers' vow to go beyond the Supreme Court seems to be calling for violence.
In a WisOpinion column, Madison activist Bert Stitt says the proposed railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern threatens to double the length of freight trains trekking Wisconsin. Every town in the state that is home to these tracks should be concerned, he writes.