The Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News weigh in on the controversy over the USDA's plan to ban chocolate milk in schools in an effort to cut down on sugar in children's diets. The papers say a better way is to get milk producers to cut the sugar in the milk so kids will at least drink it and benefit from milk's nutrition.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman counsels "Moms for Liberty," the organization bent on removing books in school libraries, that they should first take a look at the Bible. He suggests that book has more mentions of everything from prostitution to bestiality than the books the groups are targeting.
Business blogger John Torinus tells Moraine Park Technical College president Bonnie Baerwald that she should think collaboratively in determining whether her two-year college and UW-Milwaukee's Washington County two-year satellite should be merged. Torinus doesn't like her dismissal of the idea.
In a joint press release, five Wisconsin legislators trumpet their sponsorship of a bill to update state laws on teaching about Hmong and Asian-Americans in school classes. They made the announcement to coincide with Asian American month.
On Memorial Day, blogger Bill Stokes remembers two of his Korean War platoon mates who were killed by an artillery shell on a mountain-top observation post while he was spared.