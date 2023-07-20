Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an OB/GYN doctor in northeast Wisconsin, says she won't stand by as extremists try to legislate their way into doctors' offices. Her Wisconsin Examiner piece takes aim at State Rep. Chuck Wichgers, the Muskego Republican who contends that contraception is dangerous.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab guest column, author Eileen Bjorkman writes that girls fly airplanes, too, and they should be able to fix them. Noting that tens of thousands of planes will descend on Oshkosh this week for the annual air show, she writes that women should be allowed to help fill the shortage of airplane mechanics.
In his weekly column, this one appearing in Isthmus, Steve Walters notes that pro-choice advocates in Wisconsin see two early wins. They include the investiture of liberal Supreme Court justice Janet Protasiewicz on Aug. 1 and the Dane County Circuit Court ruling that the 1849 Wisconsin law is anti-abortion, a ruling that will likely be appealed to the high court soon.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell contends that Tony Evers' veto on school aids was unconstitutional, but because Janet Protasiewicz will be installed on the Supreme Court within a few days he knows he can get by with it.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is wondering if the Wisconsin GOP now regrets not showing up for a special session on red flag gun laws? He uses the example of the northern Wisconsin man who shot and killed two police officers. The shooter had a history of mental problems that his family was trying to address, but were powerless to have his massive cache of guns taken away, something a red flag law would have permitted, Humphrey notes.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks if Milwaukee's decline in homicides is for real? He explores the data and finds it indeed has dropped this year, but is still significantly ahead of pre-COVID years.