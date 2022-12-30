Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson uncovers an interesting statistic in a recent study on Americans' life expectancy and how the numbers vary between red and blue counties. Seems partisanship is somehow playing a role, he writes. Democrats seem to live longer.
Taking a look at the revelations about Cong.-elect George Santos in New York, Channel 3000's Bill Wineke wonders if lying about everything matters? He notes that Santos lied about everything in his campaign, but since he will be part of a narrow majority in Congress come next week, it probably won't mean a thing.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, mental health advocate Beth Leverence describes the stark differences in hospitals' mental health facilities and the rooms and accommodations for other patients. Shouldn't we be working to eliminate institutional stigma?, she asks.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy posts the ten most popular "Back in the News" columns during 2022. Subjects include Ron Johnson, Foxconn, Kyle Rittenhouse, and the richest people in Wisconsin.