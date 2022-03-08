The Racine Journal Times is alarmed at how DNA tests in San Francisco have gone awry. This useful tool to identify rapists from DNA test kits has been used to also identify women victims who may have engaged in unlawful activity of their own, the paper editorializes.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a posting on WisOpinion, writes that Wisconsin Republican congressman Mike Gallagher is not an owl, but a hawk. While Joe Biden is acting like a wise owl in dealing with the Ukraine crisis, Gallagher has acted recklessly, calling for sending U.S. troops in and other provocative measures that could result in world war.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts images of the front pages of newspapers from around the world covering Russia's bloody and heartless invasion. Each of them conveys a news story that demands all of us to act locally, he maintains.
Janesville Gazette columnist Stan Milam writes that the first Marquette University Law School poll on the 2022 Wisconsin election is merely the starting point for the Democratic U.S. Senate primary. Trends will become clearer as the polling continues during the coming months, he says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska supports Florida State Sen. Rick Scott's 11-point plan to "Rescue America" by requiring even the lowest wage earners to pay income tax and setting forth a scenario where Social Security and Medicare benefits can be reduced. It means putting "skin in the game," Blaska contends and salutes Scott for his "balls" in proposing the idea.
Posting on the MacIver Institute's blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims that the State Supreme Court has legalized "racial gerrymandering" by accepting Gov. Tony Evers' redistricting maps.
Conservative columnist Owen Robinson, in his weekly Washington County Daily News column, claims that school choice is changing the dynamic by forcing schools -- both public and private -- to be responsive to the people they serve.