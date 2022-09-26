In a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof, Arthur Cyr argues that a divided Korea symbolizes our world today. He explores several recent developments in both North and South Korea that echo the trouble spots among other countries.
Can Democrats govern or is everything they do a political stunt?, asks Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, responding to Republicans Robin Vos and Devin LeMahieu's characterization of Tony Evers' call for a referendum on abortion. Why don't they respond by telling voters exactly what it is they object to?, he asks.
If the November's elections are to be decided by independents then why is GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels constantly moving to the right?, asks blogger Dave Cieslewicz.
Blogger Bill Stokes comments on watching the PBS' series by Ken Burns on the Holocaust, reminding him of the terror that Hitler caused the world. He wonders if he isn't seeing remnants of those days taking place once again.
Right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a blog on the MacIver Institute site, calls Gov. Tony Evers' "excuse" for skyrocketing crime "crazy." He claims that it is Evers' policies that are responsible for crime, not the pandemic.
Bradley Whitworth, a Bradly Foundation fellow at the right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, claims that school choice for all will give children a better education than they receive at public schools.
In a piece for the online Wisconsin Examiner, Kevin Kane insists that despite Republican opposition, the Inflation Reduction Act delivers lower energy costs and job security for all Americans.