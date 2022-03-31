Disabled people's right to vote must not be restricted, declares the Racine Journal Times in an editorial. But, that's the effect of a recent decision by a Waukesha County judge who declared that absentee ballots can't be delivered by another person and, worse, the State Supreme Court affirmed that decision, the paper says.
If he won't resign, which he should do, the least that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should do is recuse himself from any cases involving the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, says the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild.
Donald Trump's phone log gap needs a modern-day "Rosemary stretch" insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He refers to Richard Nixon's secretary Rosemary Woods who famously stretched her legs beneath her desk in attempting to explain how she accidentally deleted 17 minutes from the Watergate tapes.
Facetiously, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends that Joe Biden has done it now, stepping out of bounds by proclaiming Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power. He muses that many in the GOP feigned outrage over Biden's comments, but said nothing when one of their own, Sen. Lindsey Graham called on Putin to be assassinated.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a laudatory blog by former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz who announced he backs Blaska in his write-in campaign for the Madison school board.