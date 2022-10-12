Stunt or not, the Wisconsin GOP should allow direct democracy, writes conservative northern Wisconsin columnist Richard Moore. Yes, the Republican legislators made Gov. Tony Evers look impotent in another of his calls for a special session, the columnist claims, but direct democracy is a bigger issue than abortion and the state's citizens should be able to avail themselves of its use.
In a column for Isthmus, Nada Elmikashfi argues that the youth vote could be key to the November elections. But, she adds, that's only if the campaigns stop devaluing them. Low turnout by young voters is real, she says, but explains why she believes that's a result of barriers placed in their way.
In a Tone Madison piece, Christina Lieffring writes about a Madison landlord-shaming project that has gone national. The creator of the site that's aimed at exposing landlords who are difficult to deal with explains why he or she has remained anonymous for fear of being sued.
On M.D. Kittle's Wisconsin Spotlight podcast, Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom's Libby Sobic and Susan Mitchell defend school choice and claim that the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff is wrong about the facts in her recent critique of voucher schools.
Meanwhile, Conniff takes a look at the debate between U.S. Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes and comments that the facts and fantasy collided. She has issues with the format which allowed for only one-minute answers.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey comments on the shooting of a teen eating a hamburger in his car, insisting that the San Antonio, Tex., cop had no business shooting ten rounds into the unarmed kid no matter what. It's yet another example of what's wrong with some of our police, he adds.