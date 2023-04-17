In a Wisconsin Examiner piece, Bill Lueders takes issue with all the commentary that claim that the Supreme Court election has given liberals the edge for the first time in 15 years. He takes a look at the court's history and suggests that liberals haven't controlled the court for many, many years, in fact, if ever.
A posting on the right-wing site "News Undone" asks why conservatives keep losing in Wisconsin? It's not just about the candidate, it answers itself, the reasons really are out of control of who's running. It boils down to abortion and Donald Trump, the author claims.
Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr, in a column for the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times, says that the visit of Taiwan's leader to visit House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a shrewd move. McCarthy's agriculture heavy district provided a solid reason for Taiwan's interest, rather than a visit to the White House that China would see as a political threat, he explains.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska has some caustic comments on the Democrats choosing Chicago for its 2024 national convention. He says it was chosen because of its large union presence, but Blaska suggests those union members are no longer steelworkers, but teachers and barristas.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is wondering what former Cong. Madison Cawthorn is thinking of the Bud Light kerfuffle? It doesn't say much about American masculinity if smashing Bud Light cases substitutes for drinking real beer, he contends.