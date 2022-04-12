In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan complains that Wisconsin Republicans continue to ignore math and obstruct healthcare coverage. The GOP has not only refused to expand Medicaid in the state, but has fought every attempt by Gov. Evers to fight the virus. All this despite the toll that lack of coverage and the pandemic have taken on Wisconsin citizens, he writes.
The Racine Journal Times lashes out at the latest false fury spreading around the internet -- so-called student "furries." The paper singles out Madison/Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Vicki McKenna for broadcasting a rumor that kids are acting as animals and demanding to be treated as such. The rumors are bogus, the paper adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey applauds Walmart for deciding to stop selling cigarettes in several states. It's a good sign that progress is still being made in the battle against the cancer sticks, he writes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a picture of an attendee at a Donald Trump rally in Selma, North Carolina, unfurling an American flag being pulled back to reveal a Confederate flag. I wonder what Pledge of Allegiance this guy recites, the blogger asks.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that Gov. Tony Evers' ag department creates "peace circles" while farmers struggle. He claims the peace circles, apparently derived from indigenous traditions, are an example of Evers' leftist tendencies.
In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters calls Wisconsin's April election not very much nonpartisan as they're supposed to be. He notes that both Republicans and Democrats weighed in on school board elections and other local contests like never before.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska has an explanation for Tommy Thompson's visit with Donald Trump last week. He says Thompson's meeting with Trump was to immunize him from the Tim Ramthun's Republicans in Trump Only (RITOs) should he run for governor this fall.