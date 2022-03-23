In a guest column for the Milwaukee Courier, Gov. Tony Evers proclaims that his surplus plan would deliver for Wisconsin families and businesses. He chides Republican legislators for refusing to even consider it and adds that it's a crime for the surplus to sit in the Capitol gathering dust while the people and our schools could benefit.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth chronicles his 6,500-mile motorcycle trip to the great American west, his goal after retiring as full-time editor of the newspaper. Ditch the plane ticket, he advises his readers, buy that expensive gas and really see the beautiful country in which we live.
In a guest essay for the Recombobulation Area blog, Marquette University Prof. Phil Rocco laments how few people vote in spring elections these days, but notes that it wasn't always the case. He reports that upwards of 85% used to pick Milwaukee's mayor, but because of actions by the Wisconsin Legislature and other factors, less that 35% will turn out to pick the winner.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey recommends writing in school board candidate David Blaska's name in the April election. The curbing of violence in Madison's schools is the number one issue, he contends, and Blaska is the only candidate focusing on that issue.
Meanwhile, rightie blogger Blaska jumps on County Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner for asking an end to the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Progressives specialize in finding ways to piss off the people, he writes.
Conservative columnist and blogger Owen Robinson concedes that Tony Evers is using his $2.5 billion "pre-election slush fund" to great effect in spreading the federal dollars -- our money, he says -- around the state. He claims the grants being announced by Evers are transparently political, but he is using them effectively.
In the same vein, blogger Dave Cieslewicz says he's now betting on Tony Evers to win re-election. Although his approval ratings aren't great, the blogger writes, he is blessed with a group of opponents who represent the nut cases in the Republican Party.