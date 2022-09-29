Pointing to what it calls Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' and other Republican's efforts to question get-out-the-vote campaigns, the Racine Journal Times encourages its readers to vote in this and every election. Have we digressed to such a point that municipalities are faulted for urging their residents to vote?, the paper asks. Those are perfectly and necessary campaigns, it adds.
This is a time of reckoning for Beloit's schools' finances, declares the Beloit Daily News. The paper editorializes that residents need to heed the warning issued this week by interim Superintendent of Schools Dr. Wayne Anderson. If the board of education won't act, then the people have to get involved, the paper adds.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist James Causey urges Milwaukee's Black community to attend a free election panel discussion that the paper is sponsoring and he will moderate on Oct. 18th. This is the people's chance to get their questions about the candidates answered and to urge them to address their concerns, he writes.
Right-wing blogger M.D. Kittle uses his Wisconsin Spotlight podcast to express outrage over Wisconsin's stage agencies requesting $7.5 billion more in the next state budget. In the face of inflation, he remarks that many of the requests are "outrageous."
What will it take to get people to come together again?, asks the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff. She describes what has become an almost impossible partisan atmosphere gripping state government and points to the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court election as a key in calming the waters.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell is outraged that Dane County's "far left" DA has charged DOJ investigator Mark Wagner in the shooting of "dangerous criminal" Quadren Wilson in Madison last February. He urges people to stand by "Wags."
Citing Wisconsin Republicans' assault on the 2020 election and the continued questioning of voting rights, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild insists that the past two years will go down in history as one of the most disgraceful periods for democracy.