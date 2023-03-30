In an editorial, the Racine Journal Times notes that the Denver school district has decided to reinstate police officers to the public schools after eliminating them following the Floyd George murder. They acted in haste, the paper says, and now decided that the decision was wrong.
The Beloit Daily News says that the timing is wrong for two school district referendums and urges its readers to vote "no" on both on April 4th. The problem for Beloit schools is not money, but performance, the editorial declares.
In a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cedarburg lawyer Daniel Suhr argues that Judge Janet Protasiewicz has injected politics into the Supreme Court race and that disqualifies her.
Walworth County Democrat Jerry Hanson, in a column for WisOpinion, says we need binding referendums on the ballot, not gimmickry advising ones. The people should be able to make decisions on gerrymandering, for instance, he writes.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff warns of a right-wing cabal in Waunakee attempting to get control of the school board in next week's election. She describes the candidates who have spread rumors about the high school's librarian and claim that students are allowed to act as "furries."