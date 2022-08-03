Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is worried that the Democrats are out maneuvering the Republicans in Wisconsin. He notes that while Republicans Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels continue to cut each other into shreds, the Democrats have coalesced behind one candidate, avoiding a nasty primary.
Columnist Steve Walters discusses the nuances about Gov. Tony Evers' suggestion that he would award clemency to anyone convicted of an illegal abortion under the old state law that is now in effect. He suggests that no one knows for sure how that could work.
Do the Democrats need motivation for November?, asks Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. Then they should make Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell keep his promise to resign his leadership position if the GOP doesn't take over the Senate and he becomes majority leader once more.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Jason Stein, the research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum, explains how Wisconsin towns are facing challenges because their budgets have to rely more on the property tax. State aid has been falling for the 1,248 towns in the state, he notes, often saddling them with debt.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian pens a column for the Kenosha News urging the city's voters to pass next Tuesday's referendum calling to increase taxes to fund more police officers and firefighters to the city's existing force. It's a matter of public safety, he proclaims.