The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign names Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein as August's influence peddlers of the month. The campaign finance watchdog notes that the Uihlein's have contributed $38 million to conservative candidates in the past 18 months, including contributions to some of the most ultra right-wing politicians.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, notes that Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has led in helping pass the so-called CHIPS and Science Act. The new law is aimed at solving the microchip and other supply chain shortages by assisting U.S. companies to manufacture the products here that many manufacturers and unions consider a breakthrough. He notes that Ron Johnson voted against it.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer writes that Mandela Barnes has built a winning coalition in his bid for the Democratic nomination to take on incumbent Ron Johnson. The blogger comments that this is a strange ending to a strange primary.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey maintains that the UW System needs to return Native American remains and funerary objects to the tribes. It's been 30 years, he says, since a federal law required that to happen, but it still has not.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor proclaims that a spoiled ballot is indeed a real thing. She explains that if a voter has already cast an absentee ballot and his or her favorite candidate has dropped out there's an easy process to "spoil" that ballot and cast a new one.