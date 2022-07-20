Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks whether Sunday's Democratic senatorial debate will change the race heading into the home stretch. It was a chance for candidates to make a case, he says, but no one laid a glove on frontrunner Mandela Barnes.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor argues that Congress needs to codify the right to an abortion as soon as possible. She says that lawmakers need to use any means necessary to preserve the right of a woman to control her own body.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is jubilant that an armed shopper was able to shoot and kill and mass shooter at an Indiana shopping mall over the weekend, claiming that this shows why school personnel need to be armed instead of waiting for the police to arrive.
Another right-winger, Bill Osmulski of the MacIver Institute weights into the gun controversy, claiming that red flag laws have a failed track record. He claims that such laws that allow guns to be taken away from people deemed by a court to be dangerous to themselves or others would have done little to prevent recent mass shootings.
Right-wing blogger M.D. Kittle admonishes the Wisconsin Elections Commission over another lawsuit that claims the WEC has illegally allowed ballot "curing" when state law doesn't specifically allow it.