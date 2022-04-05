America can't keep operating at a deficit, proclaims an editorial in the Racine Journal Times. President Biden's budget plan would leave the country with a $1.15 trillion deficit and that's simply not acceptable, the paper contends.
Columnist Bill Kaplan gives a big shout out to Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate nomination Tom Nelson, calling him a fighter for Wisconsin. He singles out the Outagamie County executive for having a laser-like focus on the state's working class.
Chetek dairy farmer Brittany Olson, in a WisOpinion column, notes that the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and the Wisconsin Farmers Union are working together to push policies that would reduce the volatility of dairy prices paid to the state's farmers.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is amazed at the vitriol Fox News' Laura Ingraham has launched against Disney for opposing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law. She contends that the once pro-business GOP will go after Disney and others when they take over after the next election and hurt their business structures.
All politics is personal, claims Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell in a MacIver Institute posting. He claims today's elections will determine future COVID rules, what's taught in schools and other anti-tyrannical endeavors.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends it saddens him to watch former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman continue his decline from a sitting justice to an out and out grifter, submitting fraudulent expense reports that the state nevertheless pays.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a Brian Strassburg cartoon that lists six Donald Trump mistakes that Joe Biden hasn't made. Included in the list is Biden's raising of gas prices around the world so that Fox News' Sean Hannity would have something to complain about.
Blogger Bill Stokes, commenting on the Ukrainian war and the grizzly scenes it is producing every day, laments how those of us far from the fighting are able to tune out the inhumanity simply by talking about something else.