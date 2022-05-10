The Racine Journal Times editorializes that Donald Trump should be able to tweet if he wants. Whether some people like it or not, people deserve to hear his views on Twitter, the paper contends.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, notes that former Wisconsin congressman Dave Obey is to be honored on Capitol hill as the Labor HHS room is dedicated in his name. Kaplan interviews Obey, who has some strong views on today's festering issues.
Sen. Ron Johnson owes Wisconsin an apology for being party to vaccine/AIDS lies, insist Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. As one who was employed by the Madison AIDS network, Humphrey outlines why what Johnson said was anything but the truth.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska blames the "left" for hurling a Molotov cocktail and setting a fire to the building housing the pro-life group Wisconsin Family Action.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild writes that the arson was disgusting. No mistake this was a vial, immoral and totally reprehensible act, he adds, violence is never the answer.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor writes that abortion was a thing long before the founding of the United States. She slams Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito for implying that the issue is relatively new in America. Citing several sources, she says he should at least correct himself for his erroneous statements.