Now it's Oreo cookies!, exclaims a baffled Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, asking why do some conservatives thrive on bigotry and buffoonery? They want to boycott Oreos for being a "gay cookie," because, he explains, the company for had the audacity to show support for gay men and women.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson is appalled at how U.S. senators walked out of the Senate chambers after the confirmation vote of new Supreme Court Justice Jackson. He posts a video of the GOP senators' reaction to the vote, contending that it shows their racism.
Blogger Bill Stokes notes that it took 157 years after the Civil War to get a Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. At this rate of procrastination, he remarks, it will take at least 500 years to end the war in Ukraine.
On his Recombobulation blog, Dan Shafer analyzes Cavalier Johnson's win for the Milwaukee mayor's job. He claims that this is a new and exciting era for the city. Let's hope he's up to the challenge, he writes.
On the conservative Badger Institute blog, Mike Nichols contends that family and school deterioration is a troubling combination. He writes that we have to address this continual problem if we're going to solve our education problems.
Political Heat blogger Chris Walker calls attention to Kelly Ruh's loss for alderman in DePere. Ruh was one of the fake electors who "certified" the Wisconsin election for Donald Trump even though Joe Biden had won. Ruh lost by more than 11 percentage points.