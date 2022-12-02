Should Wisconsin adopt a flat income tax?, asks Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson. He explores the data behind the sales, income and property taxes in Wisconsin and concludes that a flat income tax will save the wealthy the most.
The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram is concerned that rural EMS services are in peril. The paper editorializes that rural areas are facing particular problems attracting volunteers to do the essential work of responding to emergencies and aiding the sick or injured. The state needs to step up and direct monetary support to local departments, it adds.
In the first of a two-part series on Urban Milwaukee, former Milwaukee school board members Terry Falk argues that virtual schooling was not a failure. He says that both nationally and locally there is ample evidence that it can work for schools.
In a column for WisOpinion, newly-elected State Senate minority leader Melissa Agard shares her vision for Wisconsin. Wisconsinites don't care if there's a "D" or an "R" behind your name, the Dane County Democrat writes, they just want us to work to make their lives better.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's John Gurda says farewell after 29 years of writing about Milwaukee's history. He recounts the history of his monthly column for the newspaper and lists some of the highlights along the way.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that Gov. Tony Evers' DNR is turning harder to the left. He insists that the department's new wolf hunting regulations are proof of that.