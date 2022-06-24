Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson examines Donald Trump's "Big Lie" and the election data and concludes that the story in both Wisconsin and nationally couldn't have been more clear. There was no skulduggery in the voting, he writes.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy details how We Energies is spending your money. Profits from ratepayers actually funds the foundation that proudly proclaims a million dollar gift to UW-Milwaukee with the utility taking the credit, he notes.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M.D. Kittle claims that voters say Wisconsin is still headed in the wrong direction. He cites the new Marquette University Law School poll that has a higher percentage proclaiming they're not satisfied with the state's direction, even though Gov. Tony Evers' numbers may be above water.
Citing the same Marquette poll, another conservative commentator and blogger, Owen Robinson comments on Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels being in a virtual tie for the GOP nomination. They each must appeal to the undecideds among the GOP base to win the nomination, he contends.
Business blogger John Torinus cheers on a class action law suit filed on behalf of Wisconsin companies that self health insure their employees. The target is the medical giant Advocate Aurora Health, which recently merged. The employers claim that the health conglomerate has a monopoly, Torinus points out and agrees with them.
The Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson reflects on the significance of Juneteenth becoming a national holiday. It's a day to rejoice and celebrate the end to American slavery, he declares.
Blogger Bill Stokes spends some time commiserating about indecent senators. He remembers Joe McCarthy, but now puts Ron Johnson right on top especially after watching the video showing Johnson pretending to be on the phone and "unable" to answer questions from reporters.