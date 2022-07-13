In a USA Today/Wisconsin guest column that appears in the Sheboygan Press, Atty. Casey Hoff writes that just as they do on adultery cases, prosecutors in Wisconsin can exercise discretion on abortion. He points out that those who insist district attorneys must prosecute abortion under an 1849 law are the same ones who have ignored the equally strict adultery statutes.
Milwaukee pediatrician Megan Schultz, in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, insists that politicians are betraying kids as the city's gun violence escalates. She describes the sounds mothers make when a child dies and explains how that keeps doctors like her up at night. Yet, we refuse to take on the epidemic of guns in our society, she writes.
The Kenosha News is okay with the Big Ten's expansion to include USC and UCLA in the league. It's obviously all about the money, the paper editorializes, but says we're glad the league and the UW Badgers themselves are making efforts to stay financially viable.
Do Republicans want to avenge or to win?, asks Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He suggests that to win they need to abandon Donald Trump, who Blaska describes as being too toxic to win another election.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey chimes in that grievance politics in America has got to end. That mindset grips the modern GOP, he insists, citing right-wing talk radio show hosts who continue to promote it. For the sake of our national politics, that must change, he writes.
Hell has finally frozen over, asserts Richard Moore on his blog commenting on the State Supreme Court's ruling on an open records case that he says effectively sledgehammers the state's revered open records law. By ruling that governments don't have to reimburse requestors who win open records cases, the conservative justices have turned their backs on transparency, dissuading the public from challenging secrecy.