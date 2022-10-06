Jim Mulhern, a Portage native who is the CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, writes in a Kenosha News column that dairy farmers need to be allowed to compete for immigrant guest workers. He notes the labor shortage on dairy farms that are imperiling the industry and urges Congress to take action to make it easier for farmers to hire immigrants.
Pointing out that it's against rulings that don't allow absentee voting envelopes to be "cured," the Racine Journal Times editorializes that at this late date it's important for voters to take matters into their own hands and either march down to the polls on election day or double check to make sure a witness has properly filled out his or her complete address on the envelope.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth explains some of the differences among state-wide candidates in Wisconsin this fall and offers that the paper may endorse in the weeks ahead. But, in the meantime, he urges readers to get acquainted with the candidates and plan now on how you will get to the polls.
Meanwhile, columnist Steve Walters, writing in Urban Milwaukee, sees an army of election observers descending on the polls in November. Both political parties and others are lining up observers, he notes, adding that this could be a good thing or bad.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes that the Republican legislators' quick gavel-in, gavel-out of a special session on dealing with Wisconsin's antiquated abortion statute turned into a political rally for Tony Evers. Ironically, there does appear to be room for some bipartisanship on abortion, but GOP legislators won't hear of it.
We deserve the disgusting spectacle of the Darrell Brooks' trial in Waukesha, contends Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell on the MacIver Institute blog. He goes through Brooks' record of lawbreaking and faults the justice system for letting him be in this position in the first place.