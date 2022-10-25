A memorial to Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is long overdue, writes James Causey in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who explains why he agreed to appear in the Netflix film on the Dahmer case. He notes the differences between compensation for the families who were victims of Dahmer and the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha.
UW-Madison protesters missed a chance to engage in critical conversation this week when provocateur Matt Walsh came to campus, insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Instead, their actions gave Walsh what he wanted, to draw attention to himself and stir up controversy. The protesters' methods are getting awfully stale, he adds.
Business blogger John Torinus plays "what if" to speculate on how either Tony Evers or Tim Michels will govern if elected. If Evers is re-elected, there will be another stand off with the GOP Legislature while if Michels prevails it will be exactly opposite, he points out. The two are complete opposites on the issues, he adds. We know what will happen under Evers, he says, Michels is a crap shoot.
Calling it dumb that Wisconsin requires sheriff candidates to run under a political party label, the Beloit Daily News does endorse the Democrat Curt Fell in the race to replace the outgoing incumbent.
Latching on to the national report card that shows most schools in the U.S. have suffered severe drops in student math and reading comprehension, right-wing Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle singles out Gov. Tony Evers for the state's "failing education." Admitting that Wisconsin scored better than most, Kittle nevertheless contends Evers' school lockdowns hurt the state's children.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff delves into school funding and writes that readers need to beware of skewed numbers that she says the Badger Institute and other conservatives are pushing to support school choice. Despite the claims, public education is still the better deal, she adds.