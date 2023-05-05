Business blogger John Torinus says it's Ukraine's crunch time. It's crucial that the country's counter offensive is successful, he says, and goes on to list the three lessons that the world should have taken so far from this all out war.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson looks ahead at the Aug. 1 change in the State Supreme Court and wonders if the court will cool its ideological rancor that was so on display with the conservative justices in the majority. He explains how that court dismissed regulatory agencies on a regular basis.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson address a letter to "MAGA folk," asking them what was this magical time in our history you want to return to? He goes on to discuss the many problems people endured in the past and says he fails to understand why anyone would want to go back.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explains how a Milwaukee County debt relief programs was inspired by comedian John Oliver. Milwaukeeans who saw Oliver's show featuring a nonprofit called RIP Medical Debt and how it works to cancel medical debts for families near the poverty line, got people in the city involved to help residents there, he notes.
Paris Procopis of the right-wing News Undone site insists its time for Donald Trump to pass the MAGA torch. He claims that Trump has been the most influential president in history, but his time has passed.
Don Mills, the Republican chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, writes a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel telling new secretary of state Sarah Godlewski to "stay in her lane," and stop inferring that she has some say in election procedures.