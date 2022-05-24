COVID is surging once again, threatening our already stressed out health care system, writes Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion column. He points to that and a number of danger points on the horizon, including the expiration of federal pandemic funding for rural hospitals. Kaplan once again frets that Wisconsin has still not joined with 38 other states to expand Medicaid coverage that could provide some relief.
COVID gets blamed for a lot of our troubles, but it can't be blamed for the alarming rise in U.S. road deaths, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The fact is, more Americans are out traveling in their cars, the paper says, adding that Wisconsin is one of the few bright spots. Its highway deaths fell 2.8% from 2020 to 2021.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, fresh from attending the weekend's Wisconsin Republican Convention in Middleton, asserts that the state party is moving on from Donald Trump, noting that resolutions asking the state to decertify the 2020 election results were defeated by the delegates.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson has a different take on the convention, however. He notes how Robin Vos was booed for saying the state couldn't legally overturn its 2020 Electoral votes, adding that the convention was consumed by ridiculous culture war threats.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey also dwells on the Vos booing, noting that it became so raucous that party chair Paul Farrow had to caution the delegates to be respectful.
In a WisOpinion column, State Rep. Gary Hebl, a Sun Prairie Democrat, extends a welcome to new UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and takes a swipe at the several Republicans who called her selection by the Board of Regents "partisan."
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Michael Rosen and Charlie Dee call on Milwaukee's leadership to just say "no" to the National Republican Party's 2024 convention. Noting the city's sizable Black and brown neighborhoods, bringing a party to town that has morphed into a collection of conspiracy mongers and insurrectionists is a bad idea, they contend.