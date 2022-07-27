Overturning Roe vs. Wade was a catastrophic decision, comments the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild. He says the three justices who dissented to the majority's ruling made mincemeat of the right-wing justice's arguments and forecasts dire times ahead for millions of women in America.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes Justice Clarence Thomas' assertions that the court ought to reconsider gay marriage and contraceptives now that it has overturned Roe, but fails to mention Loving vs. Virginia, which overturned a law forbidding Blacks and whites to marry which would, Humphrey points out, invalidate his own marriage.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments on the several national companies, which, in the wake of the abortion decision, pledge to provide transportation for employees seeking abortions. Heinzelman considers the pledges a "feel good" PR stunt. They would be better off to lobby Congress to provide legal and safe abortions, he contends.
Former journalist Chuck Melvin, in a piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, discusses his home Cedarburg's vote for Joe Biden in 2020. And if you think otherwise, he comments, it means your own friends and neighbors are "corrupt bureaucrats," illustrating the ridiculousness of the fraudulent election claims.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson examines Texas' Republicans' platform and notes how it keeps contradicting itself. In effect, the entire platform is so full of confusing absurdities, it's absolutely useless, he maintains.
Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr, in a guest column for the Kenosha News, comments that Indonesia's success provides great opportunities. He notes President Joe Biden's and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent visits to the Far East and Austin's meeting with Indonesia's defense minister as forecasting the future of Asia's course.
Woke politics and incompetence threaten school safety, asserts M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite. He claims that Wisconsin Republicans under Scott Walker provided school safety resources, but "woke" educators aren't taking advantage of them.