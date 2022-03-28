The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff calls the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Wisconsin's redistricting part of a larger drive to undermine democracy. It demonstrates just how Republicans have packed the nation's highest court, she writes, and now it's running roughshod over voting rights to help them stay in power.
Former speaker of the Assembly and ambassador to Norway Tom Loftus pens a tribute to Madeleine Albright on WisOpinion. He calls her democracy's beacon and recounts his first meeting with her back in 1988 when he was the chair of Mike Dukakis' Wisconsin campaign.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College political science professor Arthur L. Cyr explores the history of inflation in the United States and how different administrations dealt with the problem. He says the media compares today's inflation with the 1980s, which he contends is a vast oversimplification of the problem.
The Recombobulation Era blog posts a Milwaukee "love letter" in the final days of the mayoral campaign written by Angela Lang, executive director of the Black Leaders Organizing for Communities. She says the city is far from perfect, but is an inspiration fueled by "tough love."
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments that Russia's Putin wanted to take Ukraine back, but asks "how far?" He posts pictures of devastated cities in the country that he says have taken Ukraine back to the end of World War II.
Blogger Bill Stokes is irate that someone stole the catalytic converter from underneath the bus that transports the folks who live in his housing complex. So he has appointed himself the unofficial night watchman to catch thieves who saw off the converters.