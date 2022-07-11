The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild insists that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has just made voting in Wisconsin harder. It's ruling claiming that lock boxes are illegal under Wisconsin law will hurt turnout in both rural and urban parts of the state.
Phil Rocco, an associate professor of political science at Marquette, writes in a guest column that Nashville is standing up for itself as it contemplates whether to invited the Republican National Convention to its city, and is wondering where that leaves Milwaukee.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska blasts a scheduled diversity conference scheduled for the UW-Madison campus this fall. He contends the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement forum that predetermines we're racist and oppressors.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that British newspapers are largely mocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson upon his announcement that he is stepping down. Johnson is just the latest right-wing politician to fall out of favor among their people, he writes.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite insists that Democratic senate candidates' gas price solutions would create bigger problems. They want to suspend the federal gas tax, he writes, which he claims is nothing more than a gimmick.
In a MacIver Institute blog, right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell purports to know the truth about assault weapons bans. He contends that the Illinois shootings, where gun laws are among the most strict, did nothing to curtail the Highland Park parade killings.