Former right-wing radio talk show host now turned progressive, Charlie Sykes, visits the "dark side" of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, lamenting how its evolving partisanship is endangering the rule of law.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts the results of the Milwaukee Bar Association's poll on the State Supreme Court candidates. Some 81% find Janet Protasiewicz qualified while just 23% give Daniel Kelly the same grade.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes how the Republican Party is raising cash for candidate Kelly. He criticizes his opponent for accepting campaign contributions from the Democrats, but Murphy highlights a recent GOP fundraiser for Kelly.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey hails the Michigan court decision that holds parents can be held responsible for the actions of their children. The ruling comes in the case involving a Michigan teen who killed four of his schoolmates.
In a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr notes the signing of an important agreement between Japan and South Korea. The two nations have evolved past their historic disagreements and are forging an important future in the shadow of China, he says.