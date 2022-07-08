Let's get this straight, says Bill Barth in the Beloit Daily News. Under the State Supreme Court's ruling that Scott Walker-appointee Fred Prehn can stay on the Natural Resources Board even after this term has expired means that a defeated governor can still cling to power. This partisan mischief is once again eroding the public's confidence in its systems, he insists.
While admitting that many Americans are in despair these days over the direction of the country, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild contends there still is rational hope for us all. He list five reasons why he finds that so.
Blogger Bill Stokes finds himself speechless in the wake of the news that the Illinois mass shooter came within blocks of his home on the 4th of July. What can you say when we hand narcissistic males military weapons and then wait to be slaughtered, he remarks.
A bit facetiously, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson can use his Kremlin ties to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner back home?
We miss out by not hearing from lower tier political candidates, writes columnist Stan Milam in the Janesville Gazette. He points to Steve Olikara, a candidate for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate, as a prime example of someone who has much to say, but is stymied in getting his message out.
Conservative blogger and columnist for the Washington County Daily News is delighted by the recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings, especially the one overturning Roe v. Wade. They've returned power to the people, he declares.