The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild says it was bound to happen since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Citizens United that corporations are people under the First Amendment. Yes, he writes, a municipality in Seaford, Del., has decided to give corporations the right to cast a vote in local elections.
The conservative Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran explains why he believes public school-goers support choice. He posts numbers from a "new poll" from a pro-choice entity that claims 70% of Wisconsinites support choice and cites reasons he believes they feel that way.
In the Madison alternative newspaper Isthmus, Marc Eisen posts comments from ex-employees of EPIC over how they feel the corporation is misusing noncompete clauses to stymie their effort to find new jobs.
Madison Democratic State Rep. Lisa Subeck, in a WisOpinion column, insists Medicare needs to reverse its unprecedented decision and make Alzheimer's treatment accessible. The insistence that in order to get new drugs requires the patient to participate in clinical trials is too onerous, she writes.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, Democratic State Rep. Sylvia Orriz writes that solving the copay accumulator scheme is an issue of health equity. Pharmaceutical benefit managers have devised ways to not count certain charges as eligible for co-pay under an assistance program, effectively denying help for low-income individuals and families, she says.