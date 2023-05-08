On his blog More Verb than Noun Mike McCabe writes that his pet peeve is the propensity of Second Amendment zealots to ignore the 27 words that comprise the entire amendment. Meanwhile, gun violence is gripping the country because the words "a well regulated militia" are ignored, he says.
In a Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr comments on the importance of South Korea's president's visit with U.S. President Joe Biden. It solidified South Korea's progress as a democracy and its becoming an important U.S. ally.
In a Tone Madison column, JT Cestkowski writes at the UW-Madison a horse gets better parental leave than humans. He notes the lack of leave for university employees while the police department's horse that recently gave birth gets 12 weeks off to take care of her foal.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska cheers Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' proposal to eliminate UW diversity, equity and inclusion funding, claiming that the jobs it funds lead to indoctrination of students.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer compares Gov. Tony Evers' plan on shared revenues with local governments to the Republican legislators' proposal. He notes the stringent strings attached to the GOP plan.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz offers Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski some suggestions for jobs she could undertake. She could serve as an ambassador for school libraries and promote good land and water management, for instance. She stumbled by poking her nose in election matters, he contends, but can easily reset.