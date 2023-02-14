Conservatives are coming after Black athlete books in school libraries, charges Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He notes that the nation's 20th largest school district in Duval County, Fla., has pulled books on Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente and Hank Aaron from its shelves.
Columnist Bill Kaplan describes Gov. Tony Evers' choice of Kirsten Johnson as his new secretary of health services "inspired," but adds that she has a big challenge ahead of her. In a WisOpinion post, he describes the crisis among rural hospitals in the state and the continued failure of the Legislature to expand Medicaid for the state's poor citizens adding to her workload.
In a guest column in the Kenosha News, Cameron Swallow insists we need Black history month to reveal suppressed history. He describes the many important events that were never taught when he was in school -- the Tulsa, Okla., Black massacre, for instance -- and the need to discuss them today.
Speaking of Black history, a Democrat from Brunswick, writes in Urban Milwaukee that the month of February is a good time to celebrate the many racial barriers that have been overcome in recent years. But, he adds, we still have a long way to go.
The UW-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs' Manuel Teodoro gives a shout out to the school's upcoming forum that aims to build public trust in government. He urges readers of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to earmark the March 1 event to learn the good that government does.
Asking who did Jesus pick in the Super Bowl?, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska selects the two "Jesus gets us" ads as his favorites of all the ads in Sunday's telecast. They were welcome messages in a world of broken glass, he declares.