Ryan Owens, a UW-Madison political science professor who at one time considered a run for Wisconsin attorney general, writes a WisOpinion column explaining why he is supporting Adam Jarchow for the Republican AG nomination in next week's election. He claims Jarchow has a better record of defending our freedoms.
There is no guarantee of freedom when courts and lawmakers fail to protect our rights, insists Reggie Jackson in a Milwaukee Independent column. He cites the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade as a prime example where rights have been cast asunder.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign notes that Wisconsin legislative candidates are continuing election fundraising at a record clip. The latest six-month haul has now exceeded $7 million, the nonprofit campaign finance watchdog reports, 26% higher than the last election.
The Racine Journal Times likes the FAA's easing of the rules covering commercial drone flights, allowing exemptions to regulations that they must be kept in the line of sight of the operator. This move could provide some significant data on safety and privacy, the paper editorializes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is wondering if Donald Trump's continued demands that the 2020 election be overturned is going to hurt Republicans in this fall's elections. He cites Trump's latest broadsides against Wisconsin GOP leader Robin Vos to underscore his concern.
In a WisOpinion column, Rick Abrams, CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association, writes that time is running out on continuing the American Rescue Plan's assistance with health care insurance help through its tax credit provisions. If the credits disappear at the end of the year, millions of Americans will lose their coverage, including more than 200,000 in Wisconsin, Abrams fears.