In a Waukesha Freeman guest column, conservative State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley plunges into the election primary, coming to the defense of conservative candidate and former justice Dan Kelly. She chastises Milwaukee radio talk show host Mark Belling for insisting that Judge Darow is the better conservative in the race.
Columnist Bill Kaplan sounds the alarm that Wisconsin agriculture is in trouble. Family farms are disappearing at an alarming rate, he writes on WisOpinion, noting that many of them are being gobbled up by large industrial farms. And he blames Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce for spurring that on.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff asks how are Wisconsin women doing under the 1849 abortion ban and answers that doctors say they aren't doing well. Behind the scenes many women with pregnancy issues find themselves in desperate straits, she writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says the Republican bloodbath must be stopped before it's too late. He cites as an example the attempted ousting of Dane County GOP chair Scott Grabins as a microcosm of what's happening nationally.
Referendums and voter turnout, two can play at this game, insists Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle. With their decision to put bail and public assistance on the ballot this spring is merely the Republicans taking a page out of the Democrats' playbook.
But, the Racine Journal Times editorializes that making changes to to the Constitution by referendum is no way to legislate. The paper says that two other referendums are aimed at taking away more of the governor's power.