The right wing Badger Institute's Mark Lisheron blogs that years of conservative gain in Wisconsin will start unraveling with the installation of liberal justice Janet Protasiewicz today. Beyond abortion, Republicans are wondering how severe the reversals will be, he writes.
In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Kaplan professes that Gov. Tony Evers not only has common sense, but a heart in his handling of the Medicaid enrollment unwinding. Under his guidance, the state, unlike Texas and Florida, for instance, is helping enrollees cope with the changes, Kaplan points out.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeisha Myers writes "no, Gov. DeSantis, slavery did not benefit Black people." She goes on to explain why that is so.
Germantown Republican State Sen. Dan Knodl, in a WisOpinion posting, talks about preserving fairness and safety in sports. He insists that a bill to prevent male transgender athletes to compete as females will do just that.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz asks if Democrats really want Trump? It isn't certain that Trump will be the easier to beat in 2024, he insists, and Democrats need to be careful what they wish for.
In a posting on the right wing Wisconsin Right Now blog, Jessica McBride reviews the new Barbie movie and insists it portrays a miserable world for young girls, not one that "I would want to live in."