Conservative commentators are livid over the actions taken by the new liberal majority on the State Supreme Court.
The MacIver Institute posts a podcast interviewing conservative justice Rebecca Bradley in which she insists that the assumption of duties that would normally be in the realm of the chief justice is unconstitutional.
On the right-wing blog site Wisconsin Right Now, Milwaukee Judge Ellen Brostrom says she's appalled at the changes made by the four liberal justices. They are not only unconstitutional, but violate their oaths of office, she contends.
Tom Kertscher of Wisconsin Watch, meanwhile, fact checks if the Wisconsin constitution really does clearly say that the chief justice administrates the Supreme Court. He answers "no" it doesn't. It says the CJ is the administrative head but administrates the court pursuant to the procedures adopted by all the justices, he writes.
Call it the special session dance, writes columnist Steve Walters in a piece that appears in the Janesville Gazette. Walters comments on how Republicans are once again dismissing Gov. Tony Evers' call for a special session.
To hell with football tradition, writes Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, commenting on the massive realignment that is taking place in college athletic conferences. It's no longer tradition, but the great $$$ realignment, he says.