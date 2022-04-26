Congress must extend health care coverage, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. Concerned about the expiration of benefits that have allowed many low income families get vaccinated for the coronavirus, Kaplan urges Congressional Democrats to pass a filibuster-proof reconciliation bill to extend coverage before millions will be stranded without.
The conservative MacIver Institute's Bill Osmulski contends that new data compiled by the Department of Health Services shows there is little difference between virus infections between vaccinated and unvaccinated children which shows that the virus is becoming weaker and the vaccines are losing their efficacy.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the state needs to keep adding to its rainy day fund. While the emergency fund is at an all-time high, it still needs to be higher because of uncertain times ahead. Add to it now, instead of finding ways to spend the surplus, the paper maintains.
In a Wisconsin Examiner commentary, Viroqua City Council member Ben Wilson insists that capping prescription drug costs isn't a substitute for lowering drug prices. He uses his own experiences as being HIV positive to demonstrate how the drugs he needs have skyrocketed in price, far exceeding inflation.
In an Urban Milwaukee guest column, Cong. Gwen Moore hails the House's passage of the CROWN act and urges her Senate colleagues to do likewise. She laments that some have ridiculed the bill as being about "bad hair," when, in fact, it seeks to protect Black women for being discriminated against by employers because of the way they wear their hair.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska agrees that Republicans need to purge the crazies like Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Greene, but it needs to be done by the "grandest of juries," the vote of the people and not by administrative law judges currently hearing cases to bar them from the ballot because of their roles in the insurrection.
Tana Johnson of the UW-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs writes in a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that lawmakers needs to find ways of forging more cooperation between the public and private sectors to better the nation's future.