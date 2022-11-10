Now that the election is over, Congress needs to get back to work and pass the respect for marriage act, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. This Congress has seven weeks left and it needs to make sure same-sex marriages are recognized throughout the country, he writes.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite analyzes the disappointing election that saw "Mr. Boring" win the governorship. He adds that Ron Johnson managed to win despite the nasty campaign waged by his opponent Mandela Barnes.
The Racine Journal Times chastises the village board of Raymond for disenfranchising a couple because their address is their home under construction and they're living with friends awaiting its completion. Even homeless people have a right to vote, the paper points out.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Joan Prince of the national We Can Do This campaign points out that Black families must prioritize protection from COVID-19 for young children. She points out the vulnerabilities of Black families and the obstacles they face in getting vaccines, but they need to overcome the problems.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that Rebecca Kleefisch could have beaten Tony Evers for governor, but Donald Trump got in the way to push Tim Michels over the top for the GOP nomination.