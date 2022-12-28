In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Milwaukee area farmer Martice Scales writes about how his grandfather was tricked out of their family farm and declares that Congress needs to help right the wrongs for Black farmers. He explains some of the programs that can help.
The upcoming Supreme Court election primary is dividing Republicans, writes columnist Steve Walters in Urban Milwaukee. While Democrats have a choice in the race as well, the obvious friction is between conservatives Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow, he concludes.
When University of Wisconsin officials come hat in hand to plead poverty, legislators need to look at the Legislative Audit Bureau's recent report on its finances, insists M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite. He says it shows how the school's slush fund has ballooned.
As the city of Janesville's tax bills arrive, the Janesville Gazette cautions local property taxpayers not to be too happy over the fact that taxes have remained steady. The paper sees the possibility of big increases in 2023 and 2024.
The librarians in the La Crosse School District pen a column for the La Crosse Tribune extolling the vibrancy and opportunities that students have in their libraries. They are places where young people learn to love reading, but have other choices as well, they write.